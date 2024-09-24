Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Elizabeth Lockwood, age 43 of Jefferson City. Arrested by APD on 09/22/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to yield.

Phillip Thompson, age 38 of Ashland. Arrested by BCSD on 09/16/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear.

Devonte Jones, age 25 of Ashland. Arrested by MUPD for 1st degree stalking and 1st degree harrassment.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).