Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

  • Elizabeth Lockwood, age 43 of Jefferson City. Arrested by APD on 09/22/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to yield.
  • Phillip Thompson, age 38 of Ashland. Arrested by BCSD on 09/16/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear.
  • Devonte Jones, age 25 of Ashland. Arrested by MUPD for 1st degree stalking and 1st degree harrassment.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).

Facebook Comments