Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:
- Elizabeth Lockwood, age 43 of Jefferson City. Arrested by APD on 09/22/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to yield.
- Phillip Thompson, age 38 of Ashland. Arrested by BCSD on 09/16/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear.
- Devonte Jones, age 25 of Ashland. Arrested by MUPD for 1st degree stalking and 1st degree harrassment.
Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).
