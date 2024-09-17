Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Jawon Adams, age 26 of Fairburn, Georgia. Arrested by APD on 09/13/2024 for 2nd degree kidnapping, forgery, possession of forging instrument, and passing a bad check.

Page Guss, age 20 of Jefferson City. Arrested by APD on 09/15/2024 for an out-of-county warrant on a minor visibly intoxicated charge.

Olivia Jackson, age 30 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 09/10/2024 for failure to appear on a no valid license charge.

Makyleigh Morrow, age 21 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 09/15/2024 for 4th degree domestic assault.

Desiree Rucker, age 33 of Jefferson City. Arrested by APD on 09/13/2024 for out-of-county warrants for failure to appear on a driving while suspended charge, and failure to appear on a speeding charge.

D’Andre Smith, age 32 of Fairburn, Georgia. Arrested by APD on 09/13/2024 for for 2nd degree kidnapping, forgery, possession of forging instrument, and passing a bad check.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).