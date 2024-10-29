Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

James Gipson, age 61 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 10/26 for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

Imonda Houston, age 32 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 10/27 for resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop, and failure to appear on a no insurance charge.

Chyna Taylor, age 30 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 10/27 for failure to appear on a failure to register motor vehicle charge.

Phillip Thompson, age 38 of Ashland. Arrested by BCSD on 10/26 for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less.

James Kesterson, age 45 of Hartsburg. Arrested by BCSD on 10/25 for 4th degree domestic assault.

Brian McKee, age 34 of Hartsburg. Arrested by BCSD on 10/26 for DWI, driving while revoked/suspended, and failure to register MV/trailer.

Shane Wood, age 39 of Hartsburg. Arrested by BCSD on 10/21 for a probation violation, driving while revoked.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).