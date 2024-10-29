Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:
- James Gipson, age 61 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 10/26 for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
- Imonda Houston, age 32 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 10/27 for resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop, and failure to appear on a no insurance charge.
- Chyna Taylor, age 30 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 10/27 for failure to appear on a failure to register motor vehicle charge.
- Phillip Thompson, age 38 of Ashland. Arrested by BCSD on 10/26 for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less.
- James Kesterson, age 45 of Hartsburg. Arrested by BCSD on 10/25 for 4th degree domestic assault.
- Brian McKee, age 34 of Hartsburg. Arrested by BCSD on 10/26 for DWI, driving while revoked/suspended, and failure to register MV/trailer.
- Shane Wood, age 39 of Hartsburg. Arrested by BCSD on 10/21 for a probation violation, driving while revoked.
Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).
