Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Sean Blessing, age 32 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 10/12 for failure to appear on no license and no insurance charges.

William Ferguson, age 31 of Jefferson City. Arrested by APD on 10/13 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear on a speeding charge.

Amber Huddleston, age 44 of Jonesboro, AR. Arrested by APD on 10/13 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear on peace disturbance and trespass charges.

Chinedu Ihenacho, age 23 of California, MO. Arrested by APD on 10/12 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear on a speeding charge.

Jarvis Kelly, age 24 of Kansas City, KS. Arrested by APD ON 10/09 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear on a no insurance charge.

Angelo Schroeder, age 22 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 10/13 for failure to appear on a failure to register motor vehicle charge.

Vernon Talley, age 47 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 10/13 for failure to appear on a failure to register motor vehicle charge.

Angel Pierce, age 39 of Hartsburg, Arrested by BCSD on 10/08 for peace disturbance.

Mitchell Lyons, age 23 of Ashland. Arrested by Boone County Jail on 10/12 for failure to appear on 4th degree assault and 1st degree trespass charges.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).