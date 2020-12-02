Dear Southern Boone School Community:

Thank you for your continued support of our educational programs, activities, and athletics. We have had an incredible year despite the challenges of the pandemic. Thank you for your understanding as we deal with the ever-changing climate of the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the educational program.

I want to take a moment to discuss in depth the environment we find ourselves in and how the district is addressing contact tracing, procedures related to face cover and masks, and our partnership with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services. Recently, Governor Parsons announced his recommendations for contact tracing in educational settings. The most predominant change allows for students who are wearing masks and have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID (and was also wearing a mask) to be exempted from having to quarantine while attending school. This recommendation only applies to school instructional days and does not allow for the student to participate in activities or athletics. These students who are identified as close contacts are expected to quarantine for the prescribed period, however, the recommendation allows for students to continue to attend school day instruction in person.

