Will there be a Christmas Parade in Ashland this year? It is currently scheduled for December 4 at 6pm, but the final format is presently unknown. With the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the Boone County Health Department has increased the requirements needed for a parade (including a county-wide mask mandate), which has thrown a wrench into the planning. As of this time, Boone County has not responded to the latest set of plans submitted by City Administrator Tony St. Romaine. Rumors have it that if a parade is denied, there are folks that will be doing individual cruise-ins around town with their lighted vehicles on Friday evening. Hopefully this gets worked out with the county, and we will be able to have an official parade.

Wanting to do a little bit of holiday shopping on a local basis, but not sure what’s going on, or where to go? The Facebook page “Ashland Small Business” is a great way to check these things out. Browsing through some of the postings for this past week, you’ll see “Christine’s Creations” for customized masks, Carolyn Woodstock’s “Scentsy”, local landscaping and clearing services, Lillie Lavon’s unique gift items, great places to eat, cool car items at Carquest, and so much more. Thanks to Tara Sanford for taking the initiative to start this page for the benefit of all Ashland’s small businesses.

Do you, or your organization/group want to have fun while making a difference with the holiday spirit? Bern Bonderer is looking for individuals or families to ring the bell for the Salvation Army at Moser’s. E-mail Bern at Bern.Bonderer@Twehous.com to schedule a time and date. Whether it’s an hour, or more, every little bit helps those that are struggling. You’ll have to wear gloves and a mask, but the Moser’s bench is comfortable, and the smiles will warm your insides.

By Ernie Wren