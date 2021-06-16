Nic Parks owner of Silverball in downtown Columbia and Level Up entertainment in the Columbia Mall, now owner of Lakeside Ashland in Ashland Missouri. The project includes an outside Movie and concert theatre, event center with golfing, youth playground equipment, Lake with sandy beach area. Nic places a lot of emphasis on family and fun while maintaining the nature aspect of the surrounding area. Their will be many green spaces in the project says Nic. The project located at 5900 E Log Providence Rd. Take a more in depth look at the plans on page 5

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal