Provided By: Matt Sharp

Public Relations Director The Southern Boone School District’s Kindergarten registration for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year will take place January 7th-February 25th. You may register your student(s) at the Primary School at 803 S Henry Clay Blvd in Ashland, Monday-Friday from 8:30AM-3:45PM,. The student does not need to be present to register. Kindergarten screening information will be sent out after the registration time period ends. In order to be eligible for kindergarten, students must be five (5) years old prior to August 1st, 2022 and the following information will need to be documented:

