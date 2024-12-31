Five dedicated members of the Southern Boone County Middle School 8th grade Junior Beta Club recently brought the spirit of service and creativity to the Boone County History & Culture Center. The students volunteered at the Classic Christmas Family Event, helping 55 guests of all ages enjoy a festive day packed with holiday-themed crafts and activities.

The Junior Beta Club members led various hands-on stations, guiding participants in making candy cane ornaments, designing handmade holiday cards, crafting intricate Kirigami Christmas trees, and creating cheerful posters with festive stencils. Families also enjoyed exploring the Christmas Train Station, hanging stockings by the fireplace, and listening to a reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Other activities included learning about pioneer cooking, crafting traditional rag dolls, and making jingle bell necklace.

Event organizer Sarah Poff praised the Southern Boone County Middle School 8th grade Jr. Beta Club members for their enthusiasm and teamwork. “It was such a heartwarming sight—tables bustling with participants on one side and our 8th grade Junior Beta Club volunteers eagerly helping on the other. Everyone’s hands were busy creating, sharing, and celebrating the joy of the season.”

Special recognition also goes to the 8th grade Junior Beta Club sponsors for their incredible leadership and guidance, which inspire their students to serve the community so wholeheartedly. Their efforts to instill the value of service and teamwork in their members were evident throughout the event.

The Classic Christmas Family Event exemplified how community partnerships can create meaningful experiences for all involved, fostering creativity, education, and holiday spirit. The contributions of the Southern Boone County Middle School 8th grade Jr. Beta Club members were invaluable in making the day a success.

Story and photo courtesy of Multimedia storyteller Sarah Poff