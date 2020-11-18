Three generations of Lacys were honored for their years of military service, in addition to approximately fifty other local Veterans, at the Ashland Optimist Club’s annual “Veterans Appreciation Breakfast” last Wednesday morning. FFA students were on-hand to seat and serve guests and the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation honored Veterans with 50-year commemorative pins and certificates of thanks. Above from left, Kyle Lacy, who served in Afghanistan, Don Lacy who served in Korea, and Jon Lacy who served in Iraq. See more on page 3 of today’s Journal.
