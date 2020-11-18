The Southern Boone boys high school soccer team is in the news again this week, with a decisive 6-0 shutout win over New Covenant Academy in the state semifinals. The Eagles soccer team will now play for the state Class 1 Championship this Friday, November 20th, at noon in Springfield vs. the Whitfield team. This places the team one win away from a perfect record, as it is now 19-0. Whitfield, with a record of 8-6, is more formidable than it appears on paper and should provide a good challenge to the top ranked Eagles. The Eagles previously won 10 district titles with 5 state semifinal appearances in Class 2. With the school’s move down a class this season, the present team of Eagles may have found a pathway to championship success that has eluded past teams. With a goals per game average of 4.1 and a goals allowed per game average of .3, the odds are heavily favored for the Eagles. Good luck Coach Vandelicht and team.

The Park Board has been very busy with several actions. The Lighted Tractor (and other vehicles) parade has been planned as in previous years, and the Park Board continues to work with the Boone County Health Department to meet all safety recommendations. The parade will be socially distanced without huge gatherings in one spot, to reduce the risk of virus spread. A Boone County Cares Act grant has been submitted by the Ashland Optimists to cover the $12K loss from this past “Covid Summer”. If that is not successful, the city and Park Board will consider assisting the Optimists in covering the loss.

By Ernie Wren