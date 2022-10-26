River Hills Housing, INC, Hartsburg has awarded contracts for renovations to the complex thanks to the Grant of $357,163.00 through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines Affordable Housing Program

Competitive grant program celebrates 30 years of affordable housing impact

(Hartsburg, MO) – The Board of River Hills Housing is pleased to announce it has awarded contracts yesterday, October 17th, 2022 to 4 contractors, American Oasis from Wright City, MO; Brandt HVAC and Concrete Solution LLC from Linn, MO and Smith Construction & Contracting LLC. This was done with Meramec Regional Planning Commission facilitating the Pre-Construction Conference along with USDA Multifamily Housing, Rural Development. Also present was Chris Palmer, Vice President, Loan Officer of Central Bank of Boone County.

