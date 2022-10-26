By: Ernie Wren

Has everyone been inside the new Middle School addition? I have, and it is AMAZING! I have been substitute teaching when I can to help out the district. While doing so, I have witnessed the remarkable facilities and resources available for Southern Boone students, and we should all be proud! Everyone now has the opportunity to see the new construction. The Southern Boone School District will be hosting a Community Open House at the middle school on Thursday, November 10th from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to tour the completed new addition and renovation project at the middle school. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce will be held at 5 p.m. that evening. Guided tours of the middle school from building administrators will be available at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. This project was made possible by the voters in the Southern Boone School District who approved the $7.7 million bond issue in April 2021 for the middle school construction project. The project connected the two existing buildings with the new addition, which consists of a new main office, science labs, library and vocational area. The project also included converting the former office and library into additional classrooms, as well as other much-needed improvements throughout the entire middle school.

