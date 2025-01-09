Pastor Elmer Schiefer gave his final sermon before retirement on Sunday, Dec. 29th at his home church of Family of Christ Lutheran.

A full house of community members came to express gratitude and congratulations to the 98-year-old Pastor of 75 years of service in ministry.

“In recognition of your unwavering dedication, steadfast leadership, and faithful service throughout the years, we offer our heartfelt thanks.

Your guidance, wisdom, and compassion have touched our lives and strengthened our faith.

We are blessed to have had you as our shepard, and we thank God for your tireless commitment to our spiritual journey.

May you continue to inspire and lead with the grace and love that defined your ministry.

With sincere appreciation,

Family of Christ Lutheran Church, Dec. 29, 2024”

Thank you!

The Lord my God be praised, my light and life from heaven, my maker who to me has soul and body given and in his amazing grace has given me opportunity and ability to proclaim his salvation to his people for so many years. Thank you dear Father for the Grace to retire December 29, 2024.

Thank you, dear people who attended my retirement, at family of Christ Lutheran Church in Ashland. Thank you for your gracious words and your prayers. Thank you for your grace to wish me well. Thank you for your love for our Lord. The grace of our Lord is indeed amazing!

As you have the opportunity and the inclination, call or stop by. There is so much of the love of God to share.

Elmer Schiefer, Pastor Emeritus