By: Ernie Wren

Ashland Family Counseling has been serving Southern Boone for the past 4 years. Ben Wall, LPC, has over 12 years of experience working with a wide variety of mental health and behavior challenges with a focus on trauma in all ages. He sees individuals, couples, kids, and teens.

Ben is excited to be opening a permanent location for his counseling practice at 200 N. Main Street, across from the SOBOCO Library. The new building has been designed with an emphasis on a convenient and comfortable experience for clients while providing a unique outdoor environment especially for kids and teens.

The new building is expected to be open for business mid-June. In addition to the Ashland Family Counseling practice, the building will include an additional office space that is currently for lease. The leased space includes a private 150 sq. ft. office with a large closet, private climate control, and separate exterior entrance. The shared waiting area, kitchenette, and ADA compliant bathroom are perfect for receiving clients. The building has ample dedicated parking.

Please contact Ben at (573) 250-2210 for additional information about the leased space.