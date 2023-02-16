By: Tara Blue

Tradition lives on as the Southern Boone Middle School held its 21st annual fifth grade sock hop dance on Friday afternoon. Students came dressed to impress, as they enjoyed music, ice cream, and selfie photo ops. The sock hop has been a fifth grade rite of passage since 2002, and even endured through the last few pandemic years by implementing social distancing precautions. Thanks to the help of fabulous parent volunteers, the sock hop never misses a beat.