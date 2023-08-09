By: FFA 1st Vice President Lauren Hammett

The Boone County Fair returned to the Columbia location for the 2nd year and it was a success. Members exhibited their livestock and hams in Columbia, MO the week of July 19-23, 2023.

Ashland FFA members had great participation at the fair with the following members exhibiting livestock Jackson Skouby Michael Martin, Ashley Sjostrand, Nicole Sjostrand, Austin Hartman, Lauren Hammett, Nikki Crocker, Maura Vanskike, Blaine Bergthold, Amelia Hawkins, Lindie Pauley, Brayden Kuhrtz, Dakota Varvil and Renee Klippel. The greatest highlight of the fair was seeing senior FFA member Nikki Crocker win Master Showman in the senior division.

A few other highlights of the fair was Blaine Bergthold earning Grand Champion Poultry Meat Pen and Amelia and Dakota having the 3rd and 4th overall best meat pens. Lauren Hammett had a great fair winning Grand Champion Breeding Doe and Market Goat as well as earning the second and third place overall market goats. Nicole Sjostrand earned the honor of selling her ham at the fair.

Blaine Bergthold earned Grand Champion with his pen of meat birds. He sold them at the Boone County Fair Livestock auction for $900

Ashland FFA members would like to send a huge thank you to the Boone County Livestock and Auction Committee and all the buyers at the Boone County Fair auction.

Published August 9th, 2023