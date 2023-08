Ashland’s Eastern Star Chapter #309 and Masonic Home donated $1,500 to Southern Boone Helping Hands. This donation will be used to help fund the summer lunch program for kids, which provides five lunches per week per child.

Pictured: (Front Row L-to-R) Karlene Baylous, Amanda Walter, Laura Burkett, and Help;ing Hands Chair Kellye McCord. (Back Row L-to-R) Debbie Olds, Judy Martin, Laura Sands, Bruce Martin, and Bonita Lenger.