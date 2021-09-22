Rebekah Hammett On Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 Ashland FFA members had a busy day at the Ashland Fall Festival. FFA members held their annual children’s barnyard where they spent time educating the festival goers about agriculture, FFA and each member’s Supervised Agricultural Experience projects. Ashland FFA held the 2nd annual SoBoCo BBQ Showdown where 10 contestants barbecued wings, and community members had the opportunity to vote on the People’s Choice winner! In the afternoon 12 judges, 6 certified KCBS judges and 6 barbecue enthusiasts judged for the Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and the 1-5th place in the Chicken and Ribs categories. Ashland FFA would like to thank all of our sponsors, judges, and contestants for this year’s BBQ showdown contest!