303 Sara Dr, Ashland Mo. Friday September 24th 8:AM to 12:PM. Saturday September 25th 8:AM to 12:PM. Items include: Portable Crib, Baby Items, Delsey Luggage, Sleeping Bags, Shop Vac, Bissell Steamer, Belt Sander, 4 Wheel Dolly, Hand Grinder, Drill’s, Scroller Saw, Hedge Trimmers, Misc-Shovels, Lawn Tools, Tons of Nails, Screws, Bolts, Much Fishing Gear, Much Christmas Decorations.

Johnson ST. Storage Ashland Mo. Unit, Watch for signs. Items include Furniture, Tools, Lawn Equipment, Appliances, Exercise equipment, Lots of Misc. Saturday September the 25th 8:AM to Close.

4843 Loyalist Ln, Ashland Mo. Friday, Saturday September 24th, 25th from 7:am to Close. Items Home goods, Womans clothes, Mens T-shirts, Toys, lost of misc. Don’t Miss Out.

604 Springtime Dr. Ashland Mo. Friday and Saturday September the 24th and 25th. From 7:am to close both days. Lots of Misc. Items

940 EaglePoint Drive Ashland Mo. Friday September 24th from 7:am to 4:pm Saturday September the 25th 7:am to 12:pm. Misc. Household items, Teens Clothes, Mens Clothes, Womans Clothes and a tent.

505 Peterson Ln, Ashland Mo. Saturday September the 25th from 7:am to 11:am. Items: Tools, Knives, Toys, Holiday Items, Marble Top Table.

Multi Family Garage Sale:

302 Amanda Dr, Ashland Mo. Saturday September the 25th from 8:am to Close. Items: Household Items, Furniture, Games, Tools, Fishing Equipment, Fish Fryer.