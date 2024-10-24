By: Tara Blue

Fall was in the air on Sunday, October 20th and the weather made perfect conditions for an autumn adventure at Lloyd’s Family Farm. Attendees enjoyed an array of activities under clear blue skies.

The local farm has been an Ashland tradition since 1877 and features a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayride, jumping pillow, super slide, pedal cart track, tire swings, corn pits, basketball shoot, concessions, live animals, bubble barn, tug-of-war, rubber duck races, and a cow milking play station. The farm opened the pumpkin patch to the public in 2014, and have added activities every year so that there’s “something for everyone to enjoy.”

The last day to visit Lloyd’s Fall Festival is this Sunday, Oct. 27th. The farm will then kick off a Christmas Tree harvest the Friday after Thanksgiving and will sell a variety of Scotch Pine and Fir trees, along with fresh wreaths. Follow them on Facebook or check their website to keep up.

Bring in the holiday season at this local gem and create memories with your loved ones!