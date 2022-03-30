By: Ernie Wren

This week’s highlight is on The Dandy Lion Café’ with its unique setting and delicious menu choices. While Dandy Lion has been receiving rave reviews for its cinnamon rolls, it is the “Fresh Berries Yogurt Parfait” and “Classic Grilled Cheese” (hot pepper jelly, pepper jack cheese and Colby jack cheese) that has me hooked! You can also enjoy a fire-roasted red pepper tomato soup and other top-notch choices. Drinks go from coffee/tea, lattes, Mimosa, Bloody Mary to Logboat cans. Their granola is made in house with the bread and baked goods also done in house by Annie’s Breads owner Matthew Glover.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal