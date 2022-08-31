Ernie Wren of the Ashland Optimist Club is pinned as the next East Missouri Optimist (EMO) District Governor by outgoing Governor Lauren Dell. Ernie has been a member of the Ashland Optimist Club for 26 years and has served in numerous positions including Club President and Lt. Governor. With 42 Optimist clubs located in Central, Northeast, and Southeast Missouri, along with a club in Martin, TN, Ernie is tasked with providing service and support to member Clubs for the purpose of enhancing growth, participation, administration, and youth service.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal