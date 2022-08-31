By: Ernie Wren

There seems to be a lot of musical chairs going on around downtown with local businesses. First, USA Mortgage – Team Ashland will continue to offer mortgage services even with the owner putting the building up for sale. According to Carrie Mertensmeyer, office manager, “While celebrating our grand opening in West Plains Mo, my phone was blowing up with people asking if we are going out of business – the answer is absolutely not, we are growing and expanding.” Carrie reports that the business may stay or relocate, depending on any new owners and the current lease. Lanit Services, currently at 100 E. Broadway, Suite D, appears to be headed towards a relocation at the new Selby commercial facility on the Henry Clay and Broadway, between Andy’s Nutrition and the new Hair Studio. Next to it, Angell Insurance company may be expanding and relocating to the old Jeff Kays law office, giving them much better parking and a nice facility. Not sure what is going on with the Blue Rooster, although a hand-printed piece of paper on the door says “Closed.” A recent Facebook posting states it is “Permanently Closed.” Nothing to report on the old Skyline Café and its new owners converting it into a leisure place to entertain business clients and/or relax with smooth cocktails, but hopefully something soon will happen. Like the old pharmacy, we hate to see buildings downtown closed and sitting empty. On the bright side, VERY bright side, is the new sign outside the old city hall building by “Yummy Yo’s” as coming soon by owners Pete & Jenn Anders.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal