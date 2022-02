Rookie of the Year: Izzy Smith, RE/MAX Homes and Jacob Garrett, First State Community Bank Member of the Year: Tim Roth, Southern Boone County School District Business of the Year: Angell & Co. Insurance Bob Sappington Community Service Award: Kip Batye, Ashland Area YMCA We would like to thank everyone who came out to the Annual Awards Banquet and Meeting. It was a great event with good food and lots of fun and fellowship!