Congratulations to Elizabeth Hess! Elizabeth is a semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program! Of the more than 1.3 million students who took the 2021 PSAT, Elizabeth placed in the top 50,000 (top 3.85%)! We received notification last week that she qualified as a national semifinalist, which means she scored in the top 16,000 students nation-wide. National semifinalists make up less than 1% of all U.S. HS seniors. Elizabeth now has the chance to advance to the finalist level and win a National Merit Scholarship (this based upon an application process). Elizabeth qualified for the Scholarship Program by scoring higher than 207 on the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) she took in the Fall of 2021.