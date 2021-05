By: Mayor Richard Sullivan

City Officials closed on the future Ashland Municipal Center last Friday. The building at Broadway and Main contains 9,778 s.f. of space. Once the renovations are completed, it will be the home to City Hall and the Ashland Police Department. Plan designs include a board room and a separate community room. The Callaway Bank will continue to lease their current 1,560 s.f. from the city.

