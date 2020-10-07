As Mayor, I’m very excited to announce the hiring of Lelande Rehard to our city staff. Lelande will serve as the Assistance City Administrator, working under the direction of City Administrator Tony St. Romaine. We received numerous well-qualified applicants. Our selection committee narrowed it down to a select few before extending an offer to Lelande.

Following completion of his Masters of Public Affairs, Emphasis in Regional Development, in May 2012 from the Truman School of Public Affairs, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, Lelande began his career in local government working as a Management Fellow for the City of Columbia from 2012-2015.

Lelande currently serves as the District Manager for the Mid-Missouri Solid Waste Management District where he is responsible for approximately $400,000 of annual operational and grant funding for an eight-county region.

~ Read the rest in today’s Journal ~

By Mayor Richard Sullivan