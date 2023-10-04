THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M. ASHLAND CITY HALL COMMUNITY ROOM 101 WEST BROADWAY

The Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Ashland City Hall, 101 West Broadway, Ashland, Mo. to hear public input on a variance request submitted by Ben Wall for 200 N Main Street. This request is for a variance from Chapter 12, Appendix B-1, Standard Construction Drawings, 410.03 Driveway Commercial Maximum width of a driveway of 40 feet to 53 feet. For further information or questions, please contact Darin Ratermann, Community Development Director at 573-657-2091.

Darla Sapp, City Clerk