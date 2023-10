Warehouse available November 1st, 2023

2532 sq ft, doors sizes in building 12’ x 14’ and 16’ x 20’ • Electric • Bathroom •Water

Offices available

Office #1 12’ x 12’

Office #2 Main office 24’x18’ with smaller office 11’x9’

Office #3 14’x13’ Has private entrance

Offices located behind Sentinel Hardware. Quiet, gated, and security cameras on site.

If interested call 573-657-3303.