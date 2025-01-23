By: Tara Blue

Several Southern Boone students participated in the Block Kids Building Program on Saturday, January 18th at the Ashland Optimist Club. The free national building competition is held annually for children in Kindergarten through 6th grade as an introduction to construction careers.

This past weekend saw nearly 60 participants from all around central Missouri who were asked to create something construction related without adult help or guidance, using approved materials.

Put on by the Central MO Chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction, or NAWIC, all materials were provided, and each participating student received a t-shirt, hard hat, and goodie bag.

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes were awarded in each of the three divisions: K-Grade 1, Grades 2-3, Grades 4-6.

From Southern Boone, Allison Martin (4th grade), Isaac Martin (5th grade), Everett Helmka (kindergarten), and Estelle Helmka (5th grade), with Estelle taking 2nd place in her division.

Congratulations to these kiddos for challenging themselves and putting their skills to the test!