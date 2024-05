Partners Dave Westhoff and Bob Black officially opened Boone Corner on Thursday, May 2nd with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce.

The business center is currently occupied by Domino’s Pizza, Alpha Martial Arts, and Midwest Alarm Security. The last units available are suite B (~900 sq. ft.) and suite c (~1900 sq. ft.).

Contact Dave Westhoff at 573-268-9651 to inquire about leasing a space.