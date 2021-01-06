With Ward One Alderwoman Leslie Martin’s resignation on December 14, 2020, it is my responsibility as mayor to name an appointment to this position to fill the seat until the upcoming municipal election on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. During my mayoral term, one of my goals is to encourage citizens to become active in our various boards and committees during my mayoral time.

I’m thrilled to announce that during the regularly scheduled board of alderman meeting on Tuesday, January 6, my recommendation to the Ashland Board of Alderman to appoint Nathan Volkart to serve as Ward One Alderman.

Nathan was born and raised in Southern Boone County, where his mom was an elementary school teacher and librarian. He is a 1998 graduate of Southern Boone High School and obtained a BSBA in Management from the University of Central Missouri. Nathan has nearly 20 years of experience in the insurance industry and is currently employed with American Family.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Mayor Richard Sullivan