Barrett Glascock has been recognized as a Friend of Education for the Northeast Region of MSTA. During Barrett’s tenure at Southern Boone, he has served many roles on the Board of Education over the past 15 years. Mr. Glascock is the current Chairman of the MSBA Regional Executive Committee helping develop school boards across the state, an officer of the Southern Boone Eagle Foundation, Booster Club member, supporter of youth Optimist leagues and artist to many yellow-beaked Eagles across the district and community. Barrett helps distribute dictionaries to all third grade students each school year and believes learning does not start soon enough!