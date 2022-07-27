By: Joan Seidel-Petralia

Walking School Bus had a great summer session. We started and ended the summer with cool, wet weather and survived two HOT weeks in between. I would like to thank all of the adult volunteers, the students and their parents for participating. We will begin again on the first day of school, September 6, 2022. Walking School Bus is in need of volunteers for the fall. Some of our regular group will be taking time off for health reasons and long awaited vacations. If you can help out for a week or a couple days each week, we could really use you. The fall season runs from September 6 to September 30, 2022. Contact Joan Seidel at jseidelpetralia@gmail.com for more information.