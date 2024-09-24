“That’s Fire BBQ” is comin’ in hot to 103 E. Broadway. Tentative opening date is October 25th. Josh & Katie Chapin and their muscle n’ chief painter, Easton, along with partner Kyle & Katherine Sims, are excited to serve up some serious eats in Ashland, MO.

We’re talkin’ BBQ! Smashburgers! Amish pie & cheesecake! and sooooo much more. Plus with six 65” flatscreen TVs, a big daddy smoker out back, and karaoke nights n’ live bands, there are so many reasons for Ashland to GET FIRED UP. Weekdays: 10am-9ish, Fridays & Saturdays: 10 am-1 am, Sundays: 10am-3pm, closed on Mondays.

Story and photo courtesy of Ashland Betterment Coalition.

By: Tara Blue

Sentinel Hardware was briefly closed down over the weekend on Friday, Sep. 20th and re-opened on Monday, Sep. 23rd as “Forge & Build.” A representative of the store says they will keep current employees under the new ownership and Forge & Build team says they’re “committed to continuing the legacy of great service… building strong communities, and supporting local projects.”

Forge & Build is a subsidiary of EquipmentShare and has several locations around the mid-west. According to their website, the company started by contractors and is a “one-stop shop where contractors and (do-it-yourself) customers can access all the materials and hardware they need to get the job done.” They say their team is excited to serve the Southern Boone community.