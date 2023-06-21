By: Janet Glascock

The country music song “Mamma’s Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” is exactly what Jeff and Leea (Glascock) Estes wanted, but their cowboy was a cowgirl, and they were blessed.

Jeff, Champion Bull Rider, Leea, cowgirl in her own right representing Missouri at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyoming two years in a row in three events has seen time come full circle and now her daughter Cray Estes thirty years later will compete in the biggest rodeos in the United States and world.

Read more in this week’s Journal…