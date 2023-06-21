By: Ernie Wren

The best thing about celebrating Mother’s Day and Father’s Day is the time spent with our kids. According to statistics, by the time your child turns 18 years of age you will have spent over 80% of the amount of time over your lifetime that you will get to spend with them. We don’t know how true that is until we wake up one morning and they are off to college or starting new lives.

So, this weekend, kids ages 12 and under, hop over to the city park pond and enjoy some fishing! This Saturday, June 24th, from 9am to 10:30am, fishing poles and bait will be provided, compliments of the Ashland Optimist Club and the Missouri Department of Conservation. This is a FREE event for SoBoCo kids and their family. No registration required, no fishing licenses required, and prizes will be awarded. Cherish that time with your younger kids while you can!

