As a result of the Masonic Home of Missouri’s Creating-A-Partnership program, the Ashland Chapter #309, Order of the Eastern Star (OES) was able to present the Southern Boone County R-1 (SBC) PTA Buddy Pack Program with a sizable donation. The Creating-A-Partnership program is a matching funds program that partners the Masonic Home with Masonic Lodges and OES Chapters to help children in need in their communities. In an effort to help communities recover from the financial impact of COVID-19, the Masonic Home Creating-A-Partnership program is double matching qualifying contributions this year.

