By: Ernie Wren

Like the “Great Resignation” that is going on across the U.S., we are having a similar situation here in Ashland. There has been a mass exodus of several employees from City Hall. I won’t go into any details in this week’s edition, but I will say that events like this are somewhat normal. Good people accept good opportunities elsewhere, and while our community will miss them, we wish them the best in the future. The decisions being made are in good hands with the council, and the mayor will continue to lead things forward. The folks of Ashland and Southern Boone are amazing in their support of our veterans! This past weekend, there were a variety of events that continue to affirm our deep appreciation for those who serve and have served. The Friday evening fish fry at the Legion Hall in Hartsburg was packed, not just for the great meals they always provide, but as a sign of the community involvement and support. Saturday morning at the Ashland City Park, the new Veterans Memorial was officially opened with a ribbon cutting. The ceremony also had a National Guard presence, veterans, and quite a few attendees from the community. If you haven’t seen the new memorial, you really should take a walk for a visit. Like the new tennis and pickle ball courts, the Public Works Department has done a great job on this! Saturday afternoon the high school also hosted an assembly for veterans, one that was packed with many appreciative students.

