By: Tara Blue

William Gipson of Ashland died on Friday, Aug. 23rd while in custody at the Boone County Jail.

Gipson was arrested by the Ashland Police Department a few hours earlier for 1st degree trespass, 1st degree property damage, and 2nd degree tampering with property of another. He was then transported to be booked at the Boone County Jail.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports that detention officers had to physically restrain Gipson after he became uncooperative during the booking process. Following the restraint, Gipson showed signs of medical distress, and Boone County Jail staff reportedly administered aid and called for medical personnel assistance immediately.

Gipson then became unresponsive and was provided CPR by jail staff and medical personnel, but their efforts were unsuccessful and he died.

Sheriff Carey has requested his death to be investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Office and the investigation is on-going.