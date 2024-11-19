By: Danna Wren

Welcome! Ernie continues to recover from his rotator cuff surgery and is doing great! He has now started physical therapy, which if you have done that before, you know that is just all kinds of fun. This is likely my last week as guest author, since we won’t have a Journal edition next week as Tara and her staff take time to be with family for Thanksgiving. You’ll be hearing from him again soon!

As we move into the swing of the busy holiday season, there are lots of events coming up. While normally it is on the first and third Fridays, due to some scheduling conflicts, bingo at the Ashland Optimist is on the second and fourth Fridays of this month.

That means the next one will be this Friday, November 22nd. Doors open at 4:30pm, the kitchen opens at 5:30pm, and bingo begins at 6:00pm. Yours truly will be helping in the kitchen – in addition to the normal concessions, there’s always a fantastic homemade dinner special and desserts.

If you want to contribute to a great cause or just don’t want to cook, Brenda Ravenscraft is hosting her annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th at the Southern Boone Middle School from 10 am to 2 pm. The dinner includes turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce, fresh baked pumpkin pie, and homemade dinner rolls. Brenda, the former owner of the Skyline Café, is famous for her delicious pies and rolls! Donations accepted, all proceeds from the dinner are going to Welcome Home: a community for Veterans.

Woody’s Pub and Grub will be hosting a Cruise In car show in their parking lot on November 30th, from 11-3, weather permitting. Come see some classic or just cool cars!

Hartsburg will conduct their 36th annual tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 1st at 6pm. Gather ’round the tree and sing Christmas carols, and remember those who are no longer with us.

The Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance will host its Winter Gift Gallery opening reception on Thursday, Dec. 5th from 6-8pm, and uniquely-crafted gifts by local artists will be available for purchase until Jan. 4th.

Ashland’s Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting will be on Friday, December 6th. Line up for floats will begin at 5:30pm at the primary and elementary school parking lots, and the judging will begin at 6pm. The parade will start moving out at 6:30pm along the normal routes of Henry Clay north to east on Broadway. The Parade will end at the High School Ag building parking lot and the tree lighting will follow the end of the parade with a special appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Boy Scout Troop 134 is excited to host their annual Santa’s Little Helper Holiday Show on Saturday, December 7th at 9 am at the Ashland Optimist Club. Come get your holiday shopping done with over fifty vendors from all over Missouri!

The Daniel Boone Regional Library in Ashland will be hosting two sessions on paper crafting on December 10th (6-7 pm) and December 17th (2-3:30) Learn how to make two “Locking L” quilt block cards using patterned papers for a holiday vibe. Step-by-step instructions and supplies are provided. These sessions are for adults and teens. Please register at dbrl.org.

Ashland’s 2nd Annual Rockin’ with Santa and His Reindeer Event will be hosted on Friday, December 13th from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Admission is $3.00 per person (3 and under FREE) and you can get tickets in advance at www.n-anyevent.com. There will be a meet and greet with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and LIVE Reindeer, face painting, crafts, and a petting zoo. Have your kids bring their letters to Santa – he’ll be writing them back! Proceeds benefit The Ashland Betterment Coalition.

“Thanksgiving is more than eating, Chuck. We should just be thankful for being together. I think that’s what they mean by ‘Thanksgiving,’ Charlie Brown.” – Marcie