By: Ernie Wren

I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, and a Joyful Kwanzaa! Holidays of all sorts are wonderful to celebrate. This last week definitely brought in some challenging arctic weather conditions. It was great to see so many community members stepping up to help neighbors without heat or helping thaw frozen pipes. Shout out to Helping Hands of Southern Boone which was busy making sure needs were met with heaters, blankets, etc., at all hours of the day.

There’s still time to volunteer to ring at the red kettle. Bern Bonderer would like to remind everyone that the Salvation Army bell ringing at Moser’s continues through New Year’s Eve. Please share with friends and church groups. You can ring however long you would like, but if you are interested, please contact Bern first so he can keep track of who rings. He has plenty of openings available. Contact Bern at bern.bonderer@twehous.com or call using your actual voice (no texts!) at 573-632-1919.

