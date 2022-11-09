By: Ernie Wren

State Champions! Southern Boone High School has captured first place in a couple of categories! Alexandra Volkart, a junior at Southern Boone, came in first in the Missouri State High School Athletic Association’s Class 3 State Cross Country Championships for 2022 on November 5th with a time of 18:40.30. Her closest competitor was Zoe Martonfi out of Eldon, with a time of 18:45.30 for second place. Southern Boone was well represented on the girls’ side with seven competitors in total placing in the. Out of 161 total competitors, the Southern Boone girls who placed were (6) Evan Mauney at 19:20.10, (52) Zafaran Satterfield at 21:27.80, (131) Elizabeth Hess at 23:55.00, (138) Nora Hess at 24:22.40, (153) Anarah Woods at 26:00.20, and (156) Moravia Satterfield at 26:46.50.

On the boy’s side, Connor Burns, a senior, won first place in the 3A Boys 5,000 Meter Run with a time of 15:01.30. Second place was Ben Chance from Bowling Green with a time of 16:02.40. Out of 158 competitors, Brian Burns, a freshman with Southern Boone High School also came in 21st with a time of 17:02.20. Brian Kitch, a sophomore for Southern Boone came in 90th with a time of 18:15.30. Congratulations to all these fine athletes, coaches, and supporters!

