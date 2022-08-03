By: Ernie Wren

The month of July had some remarkably high temperatures, and August is on track to have the same with heat warnings this week. Top Quality Motors & Tire Pros (609 N. Henry Clay Blvd.) posted the following on social media, “If you need a cool place to hang out during this heat wave, feel free to come by. We do not have the greatest AC unit, but it is cooler than not having AC at all. We have a nice area to sit and relax-just come on in and tell us you are here to visit!” Bill & Laurie Dipietro, the owners of Top Quality, are active in the community and always finding ways to help others. Other places such as the Southern Boone YMCA and Ashland Optimist Club have also offered cooling spots to the community. This is what I love to see, everyone pulling together. It is another perfect example of why local businesses are so important to our community, and why we need to support them as much as possible.

Speaking of pulling together, I had some great conversations with folks at the Southern Boone Learning Garden’s “Dine in the Dirt” event this past Saturday. The dinner was DELICIOUS, and it was great to see the teachers, school administrators, and students highlighting the garden and the work of the students with immense pride. Southern Boone is very lucky to be able to offer this opportunity, which very few districts in Missouri have. My wife Danna and I ended up buying five pies, and handing some out to family, as they were yummy, but not on my new healthy diet. I heard that Bryson Slinker might be baking and selling his homemade pies at the Dandy Lion Café on Main, which I hope is true. I am down for the Strawberry Rhubarb pie that he learned to make from Brenda Ravenscraft. I will try and keep it in reasonable portions!

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal