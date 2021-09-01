By: Ernie Wren

Plenty of good news to report on this week! First, Lillie Lavon, located on Broadway, will be open until the end of September. There are some great 50% off sales, so pop down when you get a chance! There is also now a sign up for 573 Nutrition next to New China, so nutritious smoothies are coming soon to Ashland! There was a great turnout at the “Peace*Love*Cure” fundraiser to help cover Sadie Robinett’s hospital bills as she gets treated for leukemia. So many businesses and organizations donated to the event. I personally won the silent auction bids to Trail Boss BBQ, Skyline Café, and In the Mix Custom Cookies. I lost out on quite a few more as many people were bidding over the certificate values, which is fantastic! It was reported to me that the fundraiser made about $6,000 between the raffles, meals, games, and donations. Our community rocks it! The “Back to School Pop-Up Shop” will be an exciting place to shop this Monday, September 6th, from 4pm to 6pm at 605 Summertime Drive here in Ashland. Four small businesses have teamed up to provide some cool items: In the Mix Custom Cookies (back to school cookies), Inspired Creations (bows, earrings and switcharoos), Che Sara Sara (faux twist knit headbands and facemasks), and Little Moments Nails (Color Street nail polish strips). You can rsvp as “going” or “interested” at “Back to School Pop-Up Shop” on Facebook. The annual “Optimist Halloween Spooktacular” is coming up quick. It just seems to get better and better each year. When I started this event up five years ago, I had no idea it would be so popular. The organizers were even being able to adjust and have the event occur during the 2020 pandemic. This year I’m stepping back as I have other leadership commitments in the Optimist East Missouri District, but am pleased to report that Optimist members Dorise Slinker and Leigh Kottwitz will be co-chairing the event. To reserve tables, contact Dorise Slinker at dslinker@hotmail.com .

