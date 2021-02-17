By Ernie Wren

Old Man Winter finally blew in with sub-zero temperatures this week. Public Works crews are out clearing roads, although with all-day snow, it was a bit challenging. The conditions of the roads have made trash service a little late. As a reminder from the city on Monday, “Due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions Republic Services will not be running routes today. We will be operating on a one day delay this week for all routes.”

