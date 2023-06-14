By: Ernie Wren

The Ashland Betterment Coalition (ABC) has been rocking it as of late. They have initiated some good beautification projects such as buying new and refurbishing old planters downtown, along with frequent business promotions. Another new initiative they are working on is that of business grants, which are fashioned after the Business Improvement Grant (BIG) program administered by the city of St. Charles.

