By: Ernie Wren

Lakeside Ashland will be hosting the newly created Mid-Mo Canna Expo from 11 am to 11 pm on April 20th. According to the website at midmocannexpo.com, this event is promoted as “a gathering of like-minded individuals, local businesses and big vendors coming together to show love for this ‘Sacred Plant’. Recreational cannabis is now LEGALLY flowing in Missouri and we are going hard this year! We have special guests, speakers, seminars, and our Canna Cup features the best grown strains in the state.” In anticipation of large crowds at this event, Lakeside Ashland has reached out to local organizations such as the Ashland Optimist Club to secure potential event parking and will provide a shuttle for participants.

