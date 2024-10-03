Ashland Optimist Celebrates Diamond Anniversary

By: Ernie Wren

The Ashland Optimist Club celebrated its 60th “Diamond” anniversary on Sunday, Sep. 29th.

The club was charted in September of 1964, sixty years ago. During that time, many events and accomplishments have transpired to help make it the community presence that it is today.

From the 1960’s through the 1970’s, the club relied on concession fundraisers at high school baseball games, selling of Christmas trees, pancake dinners, and other events to raise money for local youth. The club partnered with the local Saddle Club in 1975 to bring professional rodeo to Southern Boone, which has become an annual August tradition. In 1980, the club introduced Tri-Star Basketball to the local sports activities, and has been heavily involved in youth basketball, soccer, baseball, softball, and more ever since.

A major event occurred in 1984 when the Optimists brought bingo to the community, with all proceeds going to local youth. It was two years later in 1986 when the club was able to provide $50K to start with the building of the Ashland Optimist Community Swim Pool, still in use today.

In 1987, the club began providing college scholarships to local students, and in 1988 it donated land/$6K for the purchase of city tennis courts. The current Optimist building sits on 20 acres and was started in 1989, and was completed and paid off in 1999.

The Optimist Club also offers “Respect for Law”, Essay Contest, Oratorical Contest, scholarships, and much more. Little known fact, the high school soccer teams initially practiced and played on Optimist fields. The high school girls were forced to share jerseys with the high school boys, which sports jerseys are cut differently for male and females. The Ashland Optimist Club purchased the first jerseys exclusively for the girls’ team.

In recognition of the contributions made by the Ashland Optimist Club to the community, Ashland Mayor Dorise Slinker provided a proclamation that states in part,

“Whereas the Ashland Optimist Club was chartered on September 24, 1964 to develop optimism as a philosophy of life…Whereas the Ashland Optimist Club has had a positive impact on thousands as a “Friend of Youth”…Whereas the Ashland Optimist Club has developed assets for the community including its clubhouse, sports fields and pool that are used to benefit residents…I, Mayor of the City of Ashland and proud Optimist member, DORISE SLINKER, resolve to honor and congratulate members of the Ashland Optimist Club on the 60th anniversary of the organization.”

As a “Friend of Youth”, the Ashland Optimist Club is open to the public and encourages anyone interested in volunteering and/or becoming a member to contact Ernie Wren at erniewren@gmail.com